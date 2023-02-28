Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.11.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 525,462 shares of company stock worth $36,510,836. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
K opened at $67.51 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.
Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
