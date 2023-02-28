Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 525,462 shares of company stock worth $36,510,836. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Kellogg Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $67.51 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.