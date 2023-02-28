Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) versus Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp 31.90% 10.60% 1.14%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56 Glacier Bancorp $950.37 million 5.52 $303.20 million $2.74 17.30

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Suncrest Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Suncrest Bank and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.70%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Suncrest Bank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT.

