Contrasting Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Concentrix and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fiverr International 0 4 3 0 2.43

Concentrix presently has a consensus price target of $174.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $44.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Concentrix has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.3% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 6.88% 21.40% 8.64% Fiverr International -21.19% -30.27% -8.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and Fiverr International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $6.32 billion 1.14 $435.05 million $8.28 16.67 Fiverr International $337.37 million 4.31 -$71.49 million ($1.93) -20.49

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Concentrix beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include consumer electronics, technology, e-commerce, and health insurance companies, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

