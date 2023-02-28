Analyzing Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) & Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF – Get Rating) and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ted Baker has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ted Baker and Shionogi & Co., Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ted Baker 0 0 0 0 N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ted Baker and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 34.06% 11.73% 10.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ted Baker and Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ted Baker $588.80 million 0.37 -$48.91 million N/A N/A Shionogi & Co., Ltd. $2.99 billion 4.59 $1.02 billion N/A N/A

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. beats Ted Baker on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including childrenswear, suiting, lingerie and nightwear, men's underwear, fragrance, skincare, eyewear, watches, luggage, jewelry and personal technology accessories, bedding, towels, wallpapers, rugs, gifting and stationery, swimwear, footwear, and toiletries. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. It operates through a network of 85 own stores, 130 concessions, and 31 outlets. Ted Baker plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

