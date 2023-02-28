Financial Survey: 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) vs. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.5% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 1.77 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A 8X8 $740.78 million 0.83 -$175.38 million ($0.94) -5.79

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats 8X8 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

