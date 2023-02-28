Comparing Leju (NYSE:LEJU) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Leju’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.38% -25.68% -4.62% Leju N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Leju’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 1.53 -$9.51 million N/A N/A Leju $534.12 million 0.03 -$150.93 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Broad Street Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leju.

7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Leju shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Leju shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and Leju, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leju has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leju beats Broad Street Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

