Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) versus Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Head to Head Contrast

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avaya and Destiny Media Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Avaya alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.97 billion 0.01 -$13.00 million ($17.02) -0.02 Destiny Media Technologies $4.02 million 1.85 $150,000.00 $0.02 36.67

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avaya. Avaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Avaya has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avaya and Destiny Media Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 3 4 1 0 1.75 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avaya presently has a consensus target price of $6.57, indicating a potential upside of 2,166.01%. Given Avaya’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avaya is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Avaya shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Avaya shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya -53.11% 32.42% 2.21% Destiny Media Technologies 6.16% 7.76% 6.77%

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Avaya on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avaya

(Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution. These integrate multiple forms of communications including telephony, email, instant messaging, and video. The Services segment develops, markets and sells comprehensive end-to-end global service offerings that enable customers to evaluate, plan, design, implement, monitor, manage and optimize complex enterprise communications networks. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Rating)

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.