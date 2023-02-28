Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Trading Up 2.8 %

BKNG opened at $2,521.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,537.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,292.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,034.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking will post 122.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

