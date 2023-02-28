Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,670.00 at Mizuho

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,521.08 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,537.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,292.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,034.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 122.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

