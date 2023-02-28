Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,850.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,521.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,537.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,292.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,034.42.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 122.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Booking by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

