Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 74,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

