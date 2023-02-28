Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

TROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tronox by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.