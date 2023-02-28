Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.73.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $269.20 on Thursday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.18 and its 200-day moving average is $264.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

