Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $270.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.21 and a 200 day moving average of $227.42. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total value of $1,051,880.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,311.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,488,381. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.