Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Price Target at $68.75

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.95%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $332,276,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

