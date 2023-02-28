Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,955.40 ($35.66).

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,250 ($39.22) to GBX 2,900 ($34.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.17) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($39.22) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,815 ($33.97) on Thursday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,242 ($27.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,160 ($38.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,281.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,921 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,824.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 5,057.47%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

