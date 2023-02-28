MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$22.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$22.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.91. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.91 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

