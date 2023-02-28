Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.35.

Several analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $115.93 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,832 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

