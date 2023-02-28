Citigroup Increases Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $40.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.57.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

