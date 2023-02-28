Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.12.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $141.93.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

