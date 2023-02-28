Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) PT Raised to $19.00

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 275,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 87,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 315,918 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Stories

