EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

EchoStar Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SATS opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EchoStar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 21.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

