EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
EchoStar Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of SATS opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $25.64.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
