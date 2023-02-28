Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $18.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.35.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 6.5 %

RIVN opened at $18.45 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

