Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.