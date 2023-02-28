Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at TD Securities

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,215,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,540,000 after buying an additional 2,634,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,988,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,104.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,049,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after buying an additional 1,878,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

