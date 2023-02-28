Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZETA. B. Riley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 261.11% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $82,908.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,301,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 22,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $201,950.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,566,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,264,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,301,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

