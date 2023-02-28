Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on RETA. Barclays increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
RETA opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $51.98.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
