Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RETA. Barclays increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

RETA opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

