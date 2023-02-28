Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Price Target at $40.64

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

About Tenaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 27.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,937,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Tenaris by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 45,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Further Reading

