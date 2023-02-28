Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Raymond James

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.