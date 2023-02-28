Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

