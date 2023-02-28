Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.25.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE DIN opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.76. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $84.14.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More

