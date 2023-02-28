Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Personalis Stock Performance
Personalis stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional Trading of Personalis
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Personalis (PSNL)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.