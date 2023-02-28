Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Stock Performance

Personalis stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

About Personalis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,013,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 86,947 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.