Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $242.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $270.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a focus list rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.13.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.76 and a 200 day moving average of $242.32. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

