FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cannae in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Cannae’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of CNNE opened at $22.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 101,368 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

