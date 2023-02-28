Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.16 million, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

