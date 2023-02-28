Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.16 million, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $9.21.
In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
