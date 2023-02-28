AltaGas (ALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ALA opened at C$23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$31.16.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,999,602.90. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.25.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

