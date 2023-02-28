Light & Wonder (LNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LNW stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
