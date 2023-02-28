LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson Trading Down 5.7 %

LivePerson stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $889.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.47. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LivePerson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

