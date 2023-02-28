Brokers Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

NYSE NEM opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -80.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -407.40%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

