Frontdoor (FTDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Frontdoor to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTDR opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. William Blair lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Frontdoor Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Frontdoor by 110.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 495,797 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after buying an additional 328,893 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

