Frontdoor (FTDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Frontdoor to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Frontdoor Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of FTDR opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. William Blair lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Institutional Trading of Frontdoor
Frontdoor Company Profile
Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.
Featured Articles
