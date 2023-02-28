FY2023 EPS Estimates for CBRE Group, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.41. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $255,749,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 692.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,880,000 after buying an additional 3,097,072 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after buying an additional 1,378,650 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $90,882,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

