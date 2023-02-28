FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $31.32 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.