Cardlytics (CDLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics Trading Down 2.3 %

Cardlytics stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $184.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.79. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardlytics Company Profile

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.