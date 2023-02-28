FY2023 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lowered by Analyst

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $173.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.56. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repligen by 46.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,665,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after buying an additional 82,356 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

