Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Articles

