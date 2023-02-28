Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $71.83 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $125.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

