The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.4 %

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Shares of SJM opened at $148.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.