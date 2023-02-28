Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

GNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE:GNK opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $820.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $36,608.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $36,608.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,118.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $43,937.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,152 shares in the company, valued at $448,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.