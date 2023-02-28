Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,444 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

