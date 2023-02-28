Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.42. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $14.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.96 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $68.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $75,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,179.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $75,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,179.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $149,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,409,388.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,585 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.